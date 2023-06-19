Home » “Tel Aviv is in Palestine”, Ryanair apologizes for the announcement of the stewardess that upsets the passengers
“Tel Aviv is in Palestine”, Ryanair apologizes for the announcement of the stewardess that upsets the passengers

“We are about to land in Tel Aviv, Palestine.” This must have sounded more or less like the announcement repeated at least twice, in Italian and in English, pronounced by a stewardess on board a Ryanair flight which on June 10 left Bologna for Israel.

The shocked passengers clamored for a rectification. Which the young employee of the Irish company, impossible to identify because she lacks a plate with her name, she would have refused to offer.

