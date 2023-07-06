Tel Aviv police chief fired: “I refused to break bones”. And the government cancels the Bar Association

Lo dismantling of democracy in Israel proceeds in two main directions. The first: eliminate from key positions the “uncomfortable and cumbersome” men in order to proceed with what the newspapers have renamed “judicial coup”. A set of laws that distorts the sense of Rule of law bending the laws to the will of the government, of this government, certainly the most right-wing in the history of Israel. The second: remove all power fromLawyers’ orderguilty of having elected a president critical of the executive.

Rarely has it been seen in a country that the population take to the streets to defend the police chief who until the day before with his men repressed the demonstrations. Yet it happened after the firing of the Tel Aviv police chief Amichai Eshedguilty of having been too lenientof not having used a hard hand against the anti-government protests of these months, of not having done break heads and arms to the people in the square, of having made few arrests. “I pay the price of having avoided the civil war”, said Eshed announcing his departure.

In thousands to Tel Aviv e Jerusalemand in 40 other cities in the country, took to the streets against yet another final act by the government Netanyahu. The protest movement “the terrorists”, as they have been defined by the premier and the minister of national security Itamar Ben-Gvirthey have been taking to the streets every Saturday for 6 months all over Israel, they have no political affiliations, the only flags you see are the white and blue ones of Israel and the colored ones of peace.

The Netanyahu government’s other offensive against the state is taking place in the sunny corridors of the palace Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on one of the twenty hills on which Jerusalem sits. The modest majority enjoyed by the government (63 to 57) is used as one Macedonian phalanx. Cut and reshape the institutions of the state to bend them to the will of the government with a jumble of laws. There cancellation of the Bar Association it is the latest example. The Knesset on Wednesday approved in its preliminary reading a bill to strip the Israel Bar Association of most of its powers and transfer them to a new organism to be appointed by the government. He did so in a 50-43 vote, just weeks after the country’s lawyers elected Amit Becher – who has been sharply critical of the push to judicial review desired by the coalition – as head of the Order, defeating the preferred candidate of the majority.

The bill, which is backed by the government, would remove the bar association’s licensing authority, its ability to fine lawyers for misconduct, but most importantly its representation on the committee that select judgeseffectively nullifying his powers. These would instead go to a Bar Council yet to be determined, which would be headed by a district court judge appointed by the Minister of Justice. Central to the bill is a clause that would strip the Order of its seats on the Judicial Select Committee, the body that appoints the country’s judges, and is at the heart of the government’s plans to remake the judiciary. Becher didn’t mince words and defined the legislation “criminal, undemocratic and absurd” and warned that lawyers could “shut down” the justice system if the government’s plan ends up being signed into law. The bill still faces three more plenum votes before that can happen.

Control of the Bar Association is a key element of the judicial coup. Because the judges of the Supreme Court are chosen by a committee of nine members which includes two from the bar, three from the judiciary and three politicians, plus the Minister of Justice. At the same time, a bill is frozen – but ready to be resubmitted at the autumn parliamentary session – which allows a simple majority vote in the Knesset to overturn the sentences of the Supreme Court. It is a pincer move, destined to crush the last independent organ of the State of Israel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

