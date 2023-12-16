Home » Tel Aviv protests – Corriere TV
Hundreds of people in the square. Netanyahu: “Unbearable tragedy”

(LaPresse) Hundreds of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv to protest against the death of three Israeli hostages, killed by mistake by the forces of the Jewish State. Protesters gathered in front of the Kirya, the central area of ​​Tel Aviv, shouting ‘Everyone! Now!’, then marching along Menachem Begin Road and blocking the Kaplan Street intersection. The Israeli army has admitted the killing of three hostages in Gaza, mistaken by soldiers for Hamas militiamen, during fighting in Shejaiya, in the north of the Strip. The victims were three young people aged 22, 26 and 28, kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October. “An unbearable tragedy. Israel is crying,” said Prime Minister Netanyahu. The families of the hostages still detained have strongly reiterated their demand for an immediate release agreement. (LaPresse)

December 16, 2023 – Updated December 16, 2023, 09:55

