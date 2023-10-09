Tel Aviv, silent queues at supermarkets. A mother: “My son enlisted, it’s our country, we can’t stand still”

Tel Aviv – No joyful voices of children on the street, no chatter of parents in front of the school gates. No return to normality, after the month of religious holidays that began in September with Rosh HaShana, the Jewish New Year, and ended yesterday with Simchat Tora, the Torah New Year. The pain for the Israeli victims, at least 250, of the surprise attack launched yesterday by the Al-Qassam Brigades hangs in the air. And the fear of hostages in the hands of Hamas, both in southern Israel and in Gaza.

The first to find the strength to leave the house are the dog owners. Practically everyone, in the city where there is one dog for every 17 inhabitants.

LIVE Attack on the heart of Israel: tanks towards Gaza

READ THE ARTICLE “Operation Storm”, an attack never seen before. What is Hamas and what is the real objective of the militiamen

On the central Via Ben Yehuda, one of the streets with the greatest concentration of italkim, the Israeli Italians, last night around 8pm a rocket fell on a building. It hit the top floor, smashing through an apartment. This morning the debris is still on the asphalt.

This morning it was mostly shops selling basic necessities, bakeries and supermarkets that reopened. Before midday some have already finished their bread. The vegetable boxes empty quickly. The checkout lines in supermarkets are long and silent. Dark times await the population, the duration of which no one can predict. “We are embarking on a long and difficult war,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. There are those who, after unloading the shopping cart, recognize their friend in line at the checkout next door and run in search of a hug, to give and to receive. A girl walks briskly down the street. She stands silently on the phone as tears fall. Low gazes, barely visible smiles. Everyone in Israel today has a person to mourn or a son in the army. A mother of two boys says the youngest is enlisted right now and the other is on his way to volunteer. “I can’t sit around doing nothing,” she says. It is their country and their people. For them it is the most natural thing to do.”