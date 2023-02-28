Imagine a transport service in which an electric vehicle without people on board shows up in front of the house exactly when you need it, you drive it to your destination, get off and continue on with your commitments.

No worries about parking. Just convenient and convenient door-to-door service.

This is exactly the concept behind a remote driving demonstrationa, call teledrivingwhich Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom (DT) and teledriving company Vay are presenting at MWC 2023 in Barcelona.

Before and after the customer takes control of the vehicle, it is driven remotely by a professional teledriver, located in a teledrive centre. Vay operates with redundant mobile networks. If the connection on one network is not sufficient, the signal can still be received through another network.

The demonstration, that will connect an electric car live in Berlin, is a prime example of Low Latency Low Loss Scalable (L4S), a key technology for latency-critical, high-quality applications. In fact, this technology allows to obtain a constant low latency even in difficult conditions, such as network congestion. L4S is part of Ericsson’s time-critical communication capabilities.

The teledriving use case is the latest milestone of the long-standing partnership between Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom on L4S.

The companies have been collaborating with Vay for this teledriving demonstration since October 2022, implementing and testing L4S. Vay is the first company in Europe to drive a car without a person inside the vehicle on a public road and aims to launch a sustainable and affordable door-to-door mobility service with remotely driven cars (teledriving) starting in Germany and from the United States.

The demonstration is held in hall 2 of Ericsson during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, from 27 February to 2 March. A teledriver will be shown which, from Barcelona station, operates a vehicle to Berlin – optimized with 5G latency, and using L4S technology. The command car in Berlin will be shown in livestream on site.

The statements

Thomas von der Oheco-founder and CEO of Vay, comments: “L4S can make fundamental improvements to Vay’s teledrive technology. This feature allows you to detect network congestion in advance, stabilize latency and avoid loss of data packets. The main benefit of L4S is the improvement of network capacity utilization and thus maintaining the quality of data transmission at the best possible level while reducing the redundancy level of the network. Furthermore, by reducing the amount of networks needed per car, we can reduce costs and increase the coverage of our service area, even in the most rural areas. This brings Vay one step closer to his goal of a large-scale, sustainable door-to-door mobility service.”

Maid MahdiSVP Technology Architecture & Innovation, Deutsche Telekom, commenta: “Deutsche Telekom continues to innovate with partners to evolve the 5G network and its potential for human-scale applications. Demonstrating the benefits of L4S quality of experience for Vay’s teledriving technology brings us closer to the era of large-scale driverless mobility services.” L4S, network slicing and other advanced features in the 5G toolbox will play a crucial role in enabling new and innovative services for consumers and businesses.”

David Hammarwall, Head of Product Area Networks di Ericsson, afferma: “SJust a few years ago the capabilities showcased in this teledriving demo with DT and Vay would have been beyond imagination. This innovative use case demonstrates the ability of 5G connectivity to remotely manage a vehicle in real time, safely and securely. We are continuously pushing the limit of L4S technology, to show the role of Ericsson’s time-critical communication capabilities in changing the way we work, live and socialize“.

He adds, “These capabilities will dramatically elevate the quality of experience for existing use cases, such as cloud gaming, self-driving vehicles, and drones. They will also enable emerging applications such as augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) that operators can offer to consumers and businesses.”

Technical information

Vay’s teledrive-first approach aims to offer a sustainable and safe service that can be an alternative to existing mobility services. The goal is to gradually introduce autonomous driving features into its own system as soon as it is safe and permitted.

Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom and Vay will show how L4S technology has the potential to improve the quality and safety of remote driving. L4S is expected to reduce the amount of redundant networks needed for latency-critical applications.

L4S supports the function of marking the momentary congestion on the cells, thus informing a time-critical application that it is necessary to adapt the speed to avoid congestion situations. L4S is based on an IETF standard and is currently in the process of standardizing 3GPP as a work item for release 18.