The Telepass parking payment service has arrived at Gardaland, in the Gardaland Park and Gardaland Sea Life Aquarium car parks. Thanks to the collaboration with Gardaland, which manages the parking service, it is now possible, using the Telepass device, to enter and exit the structure’s car park without a ticket, queue at the cash desk or cash.

The innovative system allows, in complete comfort, with speed and security of payments, simple access to the car parks with which the Telepass device has an agreement using the Telepass device, just as it happens on the motorway: it will only be necessary to identify the two lanes, identified by special Telepass signs, in entering and exiting the facilities, and wait for the barrier to rise after the beep to leave again without stopping to pay at the cash desk.

Anyone in possession of a Telepass device will be able to access the authorized car parks and the amount of the stay will be charged to the Telepass account at no additional cost according to the procedures set out in their contract. It is also possible, by downloading the Telepass app, to make your own expense report by accessing the stops archive in the app. The car parks inside Gardaland have up to 5,000 available spaces.

Payment for parking in the facility is just one of the many services offered by Telepass as part of the “Safe&Clean” philosophy adopted by the Group with the aim of offering its customers an increasingly complete platform of digital services for mobility, to ensure time saving and maximum safety in terms of reducing contact opportunities thanks to its “cashless” nature, respecting the environment.