TELEPASS Toll payment service in Poland also extended to the section of the A1 motorway AmberOne – Mobility

The payment of motorway tolls using Telepass will now be available for HGVs (over 3.5 tons) and buses also on the A1 AmberOne motorway in Poland, thanks to the collaboration with Gdańsk Transport Company.

Telepass already offers its toll services in Poland in the national e-TOLL system (sections operated by KAS) and on the A4 motorway, making the company the only operator to offer a full European toll payment service in the country.

With this activation, Telepass further strengthens the service aimed at the world of logistics and road haulage, which already covers 14 countries – Italy, France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Poland: Vehicles with a Telepass SAT device on board can now travel on another major Polish highway without stopping and subsequently pay tolls in a single bill.

The service covers a 152 km stretch of the Bursztynowa Highway from Rusocin to Nowa Wies and is based on a video toll system which automatically identifies the license plate of the vehicle crossing the gate. The payment service for the A1 motorway can be activated through Telepass commercial partners throughout Europe. The service is available for Telepass satellite and DSRC devices, even those already active.

By offering a single payment device in 14 countries, Telepass confirms its position as market leader in Europe in the field of electronic toll collection services, with a 30% market share and more than 10 million devices in circulation, reaching a total of over 170,000 km managed and contributing to the simplification of the movement of goods and people within the European road network.