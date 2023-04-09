by livesicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

With Trieste victorious at home against Quinto, the Palermitans will have to gain mathematical access to the Scudetto play-offs in the pool 2′ OF READING PALERMO – Third last round of the A1 regular season prohibitive as expected for TeLiMar Palermo, gives…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «TeLiMar, home defeat of the Pro Recco champions appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».