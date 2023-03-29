Home World Telimar is serious, clears Trieste and reinforces fourth place
World

by admin
Victory. Suffered, sought and wanted. With great character. Telimar clears Trieste with a score of 9-8 in the postponement of the twenty-second day of the men’s water polo A1 series championship and reinforces its fourth place. In the fight…

See also  Putin's muscle show on the border with Ukraine: tanks, armored vehicles and rocket launchers to test Biden's intentions

