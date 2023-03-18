by palermotoday.it – ​​7 seconds ago

Back to victory, and he does so by taking his revenge on Iren Genova Quinto at the pools of Albaro, Telimar Palermo on the twentieth day of A1. It ends 9-16, with the Addaura club always ahead. Thanks to an excellent man management in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Water polo, A1: Telimar throws the Italian Cup behind them and wins at Iren Genova Quinto appeared 7 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».