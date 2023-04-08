Home World temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 09 April 2023
temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 09 April 2023

by admin
by weathersicily.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Hello readers of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you the minimum and maximum temperatures expected tomorrow, Sunday 09 April 2023, in the nine provincial capitals of Sicily. AGRIGENTO: Minimum +5.5°C – Maximum +17°C CALTANISSETTA: Minimum +2.4°C – Maximum…

