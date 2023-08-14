Ten years ago the Rabaa massacre. Thus began the Decade of Shame in Egypt

Over 900 dead, maybe even more than 1000. Thus, with this macabre “business card”, the Egyptian general Abdelfattah al-Sisi he presented himself to the world on August 14, 2013, 40 days after he led the coup that deposed the Muslim Brotherhood government. For that massacre, not a single member of the security forces or the armed forces has ever been called to account before justice.

A commission of inquiry set up in December 2013 by then interim president Adly Mansour blamed the Rabaa killings on protest organizers and largely acquitted the security forces. Since, the impunity it was further strengthened by the law, ratified by al-Sisi in 2018, which guarantees immunity from judicial proceedings to the highest levels of armed forces. The “Tianamnen of Cairo”, the most ferocious massacre of the 21st century, caused some concern to the West on the repressive tendencies of the Egyptian ally. But it didn’t last long.

Over the next ten years, oblivious to the increasingly negative human rights situation, the governments of the European Union and the United States flooded Egypt of weapons and they lavished praise on the Egyptian leader: an “inescapable partner”, according to the ipse dixit of the Foreign Minister Alfano in 2017, indispensable on many hot dossiers (terrorism, migrants, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, etc.) and a valuable supplier of hydrocarbons.

In this decade the repression struck in two stages: first the “enemy number 1”, the Muslim Brotherhood, decimated by massacres in the streets, life sentences and hangings. Then, everything else: activists, secular political opponents, journalists, human rights defenders with their organizations, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, social media users, influencers. The repression has made use ofNational Security Agency (the internal secret services) and of the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office for State Securitycharged with judging people suspected of terrorism, according to a definition that has gradually expanded to include those who had, peacefully and legitimately, criticized the state.

Torture and disappearances have been and continue to be a daily practice. Last week it reappeared Mohamed Nasser“desaparecido” almost four years ago, in October 2019. On August 7, as if nothing had happened since then, he appeared before a prosecutor who ordered his arrest and the launch of an investigation into terrorism.

Thousands of political prisoners and prisoners of conscience are languishing in terrible conditionin old and new prisonstrapped in the “tadweer” system, a sort of revolving door which gives the illusion of leaving prison at the end of the sentence or the maximum period of pre-trial detention and then continuing to rotate back to the cell, due to the immediate enrollment in a new investigation for the same crimes.

Although something is moving, with the reactivation of the presidential pardon committee (which has meant that, in recent months, hundreds of convicts including Patrick Zaki have returned to freedom) and with the opening of the National Dialogue (a sort of road map designed from above to arrange some reforms), the situation remains serious. The most important prisoners of conscience, about whom we have written a lot in this blog, Alaa Abd el-Fattah and Ahmed Douma, remain in prison.

The disappearances continue: like that of Ahmed Soulimanknown as “Gika”, a former prisoner at the time of the 2016 protests against the sale of two islands in the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia, “reappeared” on August 12 after 58 days of enforced disappearance.

It is clear that, without full accountability for the actions of its authorities in the darkest days of the country’s modern history, Egypt it will never get out of the current human rights crisis. But there is a need for the states that have influence over Cairo put pressure. Which, sadly, seems unlikely. They haven’t done it for ten years, why would they do it now?

