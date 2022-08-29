





“Iron Shark” stealth to win the assault

■Zhou Yiyu Lianwei Xu Wei, special correspondent of the People’s Liberation Army Daily

AIP, an acronym for “air independent propulsion”. With this propulsion system, conventional submarines become “unconventional” – the underwater endurance is greatly improved.

That year, a submarine detachment of the navy in the Eastern Theater Command was replaced with a new type of conventional submarine developed by my country, which opened the prelude to the construction of the first AIP submarine force of the whole army. The mission of the mountain urged the officers and soldiers of the detachment to make good use of their equipment to win the battlefield of tomorrow.

On April 12, 2018, the Central Military Commission held an unprecedented military parade in the South China Sea. The submarine of the detachment made a heroic appearance as the main force of the underwater attack group and was honorably inspected by President Xi.

In the midsummer of 2022, a submarine of the detachment successfully completed the strike test mission under the support of the joint combat system, setting a new record for the People’s Navy, and the combat effectiveness has once again achieved a leap.

“Iron Shark” sneaks to win the assault. In the past 10 years, the submarines of the detachment have traveled farther and farther, traveled longer and longer, and dived deeper and deeper. Starting from the bottom of the sea again and again, the officers and soldiers silently guarded the lights of thousands of homes behind them with the continuously extending track.

The frequency of voyages continues to increase, and the track continues to extend

Deep in the ocean, a submarine sneaked silently. In the cramped cabin, AIP technician Xiao Haisheng stood on the battlefield, his eyes fixed on the screen.

As a submariner, this is Xiao Haisheng’s 13th voyage mission.

The first voyage in his military career was deeply engraved in his heart-that time, after the submarine docked, he wrote a long experience in his notebook, looking forward to the next voyage.

Opening Xiao Haisheng’s notebook, the reporter found a set of data showing that in the past 10 years, the frequency of his voyages with the boat has been increasing.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the submarine force of the People’s Navy has made more and more sonorous steps to advance into the deep blue and sharpen the ocean. The voyage frequency of the detachment has also increased from “one boat in a few years” in the past to “several boats in a year”.

“The frequency is increasing, and the rhythm is also accelerating!” Xiao Haisheng remembers clearly that it took a long time to prepare for a long-distance submarine voyage. Now, with an order from the superior, the submarine immediately leaves the home port and goes in any direction. Once, the interval between two voyages he performed was so short that there was almost no rest time except for reloading.

On a long-distance voyage, you can walk into the heart of the sea and feel the tranquility of the deep sea; on a long-distance voyage, you can also walk into the center of the battlefield, listen to the deafening battle horn, and feel the cruelty of hand-to-hand combat.

That year, in a certain sea area, a submarine that had completed its mission was about to embark on its return journey, and suddenly received a briefing. The crew seized the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to quickly use limited information to analyze and judge, delineate the ambush point, and quickly enter the combat state in battle positions such as navigation and accusation…

“I used to hide and walk, but now I’m going to face it.” After years of hard work, Xiao Haisheng and his comrades felt that they were more familiar with the future battlefield, better understand the opponent’s situation, and have a better understanding of the equipment base, and their ability to win was stronger and more confident. enough.

War is a confrontation of power and a contest of technology. In recent years, with the rapid development of science and technology in my country, new weapons and new equipment have been installed in the detachment one after another, and the ability of submarines to integrate into the system has been greatly improved, and “hiding and hitting accurately” has gradually become a reality.

“Conventional submarines have the farthest voyage distance”, “conventional submarines have the greatest deep diving depth”… Standing in front of the military history gallery of the detachment, Xiao Haisheng’s mind echoed the words often said by his comrades–

“Where the battlefield is, we will go. Where we are, there will be victory.”

When good news spreads frequently, they never stop the pace of innovation

In the submarine force, passing the full training marks that a crew team has formed combat effectiveness and obtained a “pass” to the battlefield. The more fully trained crews, the greater the scale of submarine combat forces that can be put into the battlefield.

10 years ago, Lu Min was still a deputy captain. At that time, the full submarine training he experienced was still a “nanny-style” training that the agency took care of – from planning to coordinating resources to organizing assessments, the agency did it all and was responsible for the entire process.

In this mode, the crew is usually pushed away by the agency, and the superiors can do whatever they want. The phenomenon of focusing on indicators and light on ability generation often occurs.

At that time, Lu Min was keenly aware of the many drawbacks of this model. He kept thinking, hoping to find a full training path that met the requirements of actual combat.

Lu Min’s vision was quickly verified: as the people’s army further deepened its training and preparations for war, the wind of actual combat training was blowing on the training ground. At the same time, the tasks of combat readiness patrols, exercises and drills undertaken by the detachment have continued to increase, and the crew trained in the traditional mode will feel the panic of their skills more deeply.

Reform and innovation are imperative. That year, Lu Min took up the post of captain. The first challenge to meet him is to change the training mode – the whole training method is transformed from the organization-led to the crew-led.

The autonomous full training mode requires the crew to formulate their own plans, submit training applications, organize their own implementation, and conduct their own thorough assessments according to the requirements of ability generation. After the crew self-assessment has the relevant capabilities, they can submit an application for assessment to the authority, which will then organize the assessment.

From “I want to train” to “I want to train”, from “training mode” to “war mode”. At that time, in order to quickly improve the combat effectiveness of the crew, Lu Min organized several pod occlusion training in less than half a year. He also took the initiative to apply to extend the submarine underwater training voyage time by 3 times.

Soon, the crew led by Lu Min ushered in an unprecedented test of innovation and practice——

After passing through the difficulties one by one, the superiors issued an order, and the submarine went into a long-distance voyage state…

A new record was born! This also marks that the autonomous full training mode of the crew team has been verified. A few years later, the crew team led by Lu Min completed a number of major tasks and won the second-class collective merit.

When good news spreads frequently, they never stop the pace of innovation. They are thinking, can they find a better solution?

“In the past, by relying on innovation, we have found an upward and positive path; in the future, only by relying on innovation can we achieve more achievements.” The leaders of the detachment were deeply touched by this.

Soon, another crew team aimed at actual combat and started another innovation in the full training mode…

Whatever is needed in actual combat, innovation will point to where. In recent years, the detachment has closely followed the transformation of combat style, equipment upgrading and the transformation and development of troops, and vigorously carried out innovation in tactics and training methods. The annual average number of days at sea and the number of days at sea for the detachment of submarines have increased significantly, the use of multiple types of weapons has hit several “firsts”, and a major breakthrough has been achieved in the construction of the army’s combat effectiveness.

The most cutting edge is not the weapon, but the bloody courage of the soldiers

In August, the pre-job training for new graduates of the detachment began. As in previous years, the first class of the training is the glorious traditional education class.

For decades, this class has inspired generations of officers and soldiers of the detachment to shoulder heavy burdens, fight tough battles, fight for the first place, and carry the red flag when they see it. To this day, Hu Xiaozhou, the captain of the coach, still remembers a sentence in the class at that time: “Submarine soldiers are not afraid of death, but they are not submarine soldiers.”

Like many officers and soldiers who just entered the military camp, Hu Xiaozhou did not have a deep understanding of this sentence at the time, but it was more of an emotional shock.

When he was in the military academy, Hu Xiaozhou already knew something about submarine life: small space, high temperature, high humidity, high noise, no sun, lack of fresh air and vegetables…

For these, Hu Xiaozhou is not at all frightened. After all, since the fourth grade of primary school, he has been selected for the school track and field team and began to practice long-distance running, exercising his hard-working and persevering qualities.

“The strongest fear of mankind is the fear of the unknown.” After becoming a submariner, Hu Xiaozhou gradually understood the deep meaning behind this sentence.

The boat moves three-point risk, life and death in an instant. In the depths of the vast ocean, there are dangers and challenges lurking everywhere: the “underwater cliff” formed by the sudden change of seawater density, and the inevitable mechanical failures… In the face of many uncontrollable factors on the battlefield, submariners must have the bloody courage to not fear life and death.

Many years ago, Hu Xiaozhou’s crew picked up AIP submarines. The AIP system, known as an underwater “active volcano”, can cause boat crashes if not handled properly.

Hu Xiaozhou will never forget that scene in his life – his comrades shouted battle slogans, and resolutely threw themselves into the difficult course test…

After becoming the captain, Hu Xiaozhou often told his new comrades the battle stories of the older generation of submariners. “Now that the equipment is ready, our bones must be stronger in order to win.” Hu Xiaozhou said.

In recent years, the task of submarine combat readiness training has become increasingly intense, the sea struggle has become more and more intense, and officers and soldiers are facing great physical and psychological challenges. The leaders of the detachment introduced that during the training, they tried every means to simulate the atmosphere of actual combat, set up difficult scenes, constantly boost the spirit of officers and soldiers, and temper their true blood.

During a training exercise, Hu Xiaozhou led his boat to approach the “enemy” surface ship quietly. Suddenly, the submarine encountered the sea clamshell. Submarines all know that in this case, if there is no emergency to surface, the submarine may fall to the bottom of the sea…

Displacement, acceleration… The crew were not afraid of difficulties, worked closely together, and slowly stabilized the attitude of the submarine. However, the test of actual combat came one after another: the submarine encountered the “enemy” anti-submarine search.

At this time, floating up, it is very likely to expose yourself. The brave who meet in the narrow road wins. Hu Xiaozhou decisively ordered to break into the sea clamshell to hide himself. After hours of fighting, the crew overcame the climacteric layer and fought a fine battle.

The crew members are not afraid of danger, not panic, what do they rely on? Is excellent fighting skills and fighting spirit!

Dive, dive; fight, fight! In each attack, the officers and soldiers of the detachment tempered the “iron shark” strong team that can fight and fight well, and when the party and the people needed it, they lived up to their mission and responsibility.

In recent years, the detachment has refined the “Iron Shark Spirit” of the new era, erected themed sculptures and reliefs, built a military history gallery, a wall of honor, and created battle songs such as “Iron Shark Battle Hymn”, creating a strong atmosphere for war preparations.

Among them, Hu Xiaozhou’s favorite is a group of sculptures called “Victory”. It stands on the seashore, showing the scene of the submarine launching torpedoes to strike a strong enemy after overcoming many difficulties.

Why do you have a soft spot for this group of sculptures?

“We will always be with victory!” Hu Xiaozhou answered loudly and confidently.



