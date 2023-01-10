On January 9, the 18-month closed operation stock fund of Zhonggeng Hong Kong Stock Connect, which is planned to be managed by Qiu Dongrong, was officially issued. As of 16:00, the fund’s subscription funds were close to the upper limit of 2 billion yuan, which was sold out in one day.At around 17:00, Zhonggeng Fund issued an announcement saying that the fundraising ended ahead of schedule.

It is understood that Zhonggeng Hong Kong Stock Connect Value 18-month Closed Stock Fund is Qiu Dongrong’s first “pure” fund that invests in the underlying stocks of Hong Kong Stock Connect, with a stock position of 85%-100%, of which the proportion invested in the underlying stocks of Hong Kong Stock Connect Not less than 80% of non-cash fund assets.

Qiu Dongrong said that the Hong Kong stock market is full of a large number of high-quality assets. The valuation of these assets is relatively low, the fundamentals have good profitability flexibility, and they also have good growth potential. These are also the reasons that attract us to enter the Hong Kong stock market.

In fact, since November last year, Hong Kong stocks have started a round of strong rebound. As of January 9, 2023, the Hang Seng Index has risen by 45.63%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index has risen by 60.23%.

Take Tencent Holdings, the leading Hong Kong stock market, as an example. After hitting a 6-year low price of 180 Hong Kong dollars per share in November last year, it started a wave of explosive growth, and its share price doubled in just over two months.the latest stock price has returned to 362 Hong Kong dollars / share.

Qiu Dongrong also reminded with conscience that the Hong Kong stock market has rebounded rapidly in the past two months, and has accumulated a lot of risks. We may have missed the best opportunity for the left side.