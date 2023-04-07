Home World Tennessee, two dem deputies protest against guns after the school massacre: expelled by the Republican majority
World

Tennessee, two dem deputies protest against guns after the school massacre: expelled by the Republican majority

by admin
Tennessee, two dem deputies protest against guns after the school massacre: expelled by the Republican majority

They had marched in the procession against weapons with thousands of other people, a few days after the massacre at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennesseein which six people were killed, including three children. Yet another school shooting in the United States. But that participation resulted in their expulsion from the Camera national. The state’s Republican majority Tennessee he has in fact sent off two democratic deputies, Justin Jones e Justin Pearsonwhile it was saved by the vote of the assembly Gloria Johnson. It is a vote that the Camera it has used very few times in history.

The White House strongly condemned the decision of the Camera republican to expel the three deputies. Joe Biden branded it as an operation”anti-democraticshocking and unprecedented. Three children e three adults they were killed in another mass shooting. And what are the focus on republicans? On punishing i deputies who joined thousands of protesters peaceful calling for action against weapons,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Previous Article

From the words of a young Ukrainian and a Russian to the massacre of migrants: Francis dedicates the via crucis to the ‘piecemeal third world war’

next

See also  British police identified the Liverpool car bombing as a terrorist attack-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Video of the millionaire a few minutes before...

Initiative for branding Banja Luka kebab | Info

Macron’s favorite restaurant set on fire – Corriere...

6-year-old boy in intensive care

US government probe into troop withdrawal from Afghanistan...

Udinese-Monza / Sottil speaks: “Except Deulo and Tucu,...

Coolio’s cause of death revealed six months later

Daniele Dal Moro surprises Oriana Marzoli with a...

Marko DNA left the Cooperative | Fun

Ben Harper Collaborates With Jack Johnson In Trailer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy