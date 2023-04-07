They had marched in the procession against weapons with thousands of other people, a few days after the massacre at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennesseein which six people were killed, including three children. Yet another school shooting in the United States. But that participation resulted in their expulsion from the Camera national. The state’s Republican majority Tennessee he has in fact sent off two democratic deputies, Justin Jones e Justin Pearsonwhile it was saved by the vote of the assembly Gloria Johnson. It is a vote that the Camera it has used very few times in history.

The White House strongly condemned the decision of the Camera republican to expel the three deputies. Joe Biden branded it as an operation”anti-democraticshocking and unprecedented. Three children e three adults they were killed in another mass shooting. And what are the focus on republicans? On punishing i deputies who joined thousands of protesters peaceful calling for action against weapons,” the president wrote on Twitter.