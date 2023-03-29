Legislative disparity among US states widens, Tennessee weak on gun control

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-29 21:35

On March 27, local time on the CCTV news client, a shooting incident occurred at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, killing 6 people including 3 children, and the gunman was shot dead by the police. Some American media reported that there is a large gap in the legislation of gun control among states in the United States, and Tennessee, where the shooting incident occurred this time, not only has a large number of guns, but also is easier to obtain.

On the 28th local time, the Nashville police announced that the gunman was receiving medical intervention for emotional disorders, and in this case, the gunman could still legally buy several guns. Since the 2018 Parkland shooting in Florida, which killed 17 people and injured 17 others, 18 states in the United States and Washington, D.C. have implemented relevant laws and taken measures to restrict “high-risk groups” from obtaining guns, that is, family members or law enforcement agencies can submit guns to them. The court applied for “emergency protection” to temporarily restrict access to firearms for individuals who engage in risky sex, which Tennessee does not have. In addition, the governor of Tennessee in the United States passed a gun carrying law in 2021, allowing people aged 21 and over to carry guns without a license, making gun control in the state more difficult.

According to a study by the American Civilian Gun Control Organization, from 2012 to 2021, the number of gun-related deaths in Tennessee increased by 52%. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 alone, 1,473 people died in gun-related incidents in the state.