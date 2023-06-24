Tennis, ATP Queen’s – Carlos Alcaraz in the final: the super challenge with Rune fades, he will find de Minaur

Carlos Alcaraz does not stop. And there is no surface that he holds. After the great progress in Paris, blocked only by cramps against Djokovic, the return to activity on the lawns of Queen’s is confirming the great level he has shown so far this season. In fact, the young Iberian tennis player swept aside Sebastian Korda’s ambitions with a super test – the best in his career on this surface. A very clear 6-3 6-4 in favor of Alcaraz which earned the Spaniard the sixth final of the year out of 9 tournaments played, the 14th overall final of his young but brilliant career, the first on this surface. More generally, Alcaraz has so far an impressive balance of 39 victories and only 4 defeats in this 2023, which leads him today to be again the No. 2 of the Race behind only Novak Djokovic; and that could bring him back to n°1 in the world tomorrow in case of victory in the final. In short, an Alcaraz who is proving to be of another level for many, but above all for those behind him: today’s victory over Korda tells of an Alcaraz who won his 27th game out of 28 in the season against opponents outside the Top20, the only one to surprised that Marozsan in a state of grace in Rome.

In the final he will find de Minaur

ATP, Londra

Alcaraz, what an effort! On his debut on grass, he eliminates Rinderknech after 2h37′!

06/20/2023

However, the most beautiful epilogue fades. Indeed, it would have been interesting to see him opposed to Holger Rune, but Lorenzo Musetti’s avenger yesterday surrendered somewhat surprisingly today to Alex de Minaur. The Australian surprised a Rune who was a little too foul in the first set and then concrete in the key moments of the second set. De Minaur prevailed 6-3 7-6, thus skipping a final that would have been very, very interesting. We’ll see if the Australian manages to subvert the prediction even in tomorrow’s final act. The previous one is unfavorable to him, albeit super-contested: in the Barcelona 2022 semi-final they played for 3 hours and 39 minutes, but Alcaraz won in a comeback 6-7 7-6 6-4.

