Tennis, Jannik Sinner vince in Toronto. Battuto De Minaur

American Tommy Paul defeated in the semifinals

Jannik Sinner won the ‘National Bank Open’ on hard courts in Toronto, sixth ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season (with a prize pool of $6,660,975) beating Australian Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-1 in the final hour and 20′ of play. For Sinner it is the first success of his career in a “1000”, and the second of an Italian after that of Fabio Fognini in 2019 in Montecarlo.

Thanks to the success in Toronto, from tomorrow Sinner, who will turn 22 on Wednesday, will rise to No. 6 in the world rankings. “This success means a lot to me – Sinner’s first words after his success at the ‘National Bank Open’ in Toronto -. It’s a great result that I share with all the people who are close to me every day, with my team. Not everyone is here, but I hope those who aren’t here are watching me. We worked hard and these results make us feel good and make us feel stronger, also making us want to work even harder”. “I liked how I handled this situation – Sinner continues -, facing each opponent with the right attitude. I won’t deny I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it well trying to play point to point and treating everyone with the right amount of respect on the pitch.”

The previous stages

Jannik Sinner wins the semifinal of the Masters 1000 in Toronto against the American Tommy Paul (6-4, 6-4) and goes to the final. In the night between Sunday and Monday he will have to contend with the Australian Alex De Minaur (n.18 in the ranking) who beat the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich (n.37) 6-1 6-3.

The American Paul had surprisingly eliminated Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, number 1 in the world and favorite for the title (fresh from 14 consecutive successes), while Sinner had beaten Gael Monfils beating him 6-4 4-6 6-3. If Sinner were to win the title in Canada, he would be in the same best ranking as Matthew Berrettini at number 6 in the world. For Sinner it is the third final in a “1000”, always on concrete and always in North America. In case of victory he would rise to No. 6 in the world.

«Alex is an incredible player and he proved it this week: we have already faced each other many times and we know what to expect from each other. It will be a great match» said Sinner in view of the final. The South Tyrolean has won all four previous challenges with the 24-year-old from Sydney but the two have not met for almost a year and a half.

In the previous two finals Sinner had lost in 2021 in Miami with Hurkacz and a few months ago in Miami with Medvedev, but this time he is confident of lifting the trophy, especially after the performance with Paul. «I am satisfied with how I reacted to every break suffered, especially when I served for the match – commented Sinner -. I’m happy in general with the match I played and also with being in the final again. Pressure is something big, it’s positive.

The road to the final

Previously Sinner had beaten the 36-year-old Gael Monfils and had earned the semifinals of the Canadian Open for the first time in his career (the first Italian to achieve the result). The 21-year-old South Tyrolean, number 8 in the world and 7 in seeding, had won the long battle with Monfils, who dropped to number 246 Atp but former top ten, by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Sinner’s journey to the finals in Toronto was not particularly difficult. At the opening of the tournament he faced what was perhaps the most demanding match, beating Matteo Berettini 6-4, 6-3 in the first derby in the ATP tournaments between the two Italians. He was then due to face Andy Murray, but the 36-year-old Briton withdrew through injury. The quarterfinals with an expert player like the French Gael Monfils beaten with the score 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Then the victory over Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

