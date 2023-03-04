If today someone still hopes that Tennis reinvent the wheel, the problem is yours: in their more than ten-year career, the duo —marital and musical— made up of Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley have made their intentions clear with a string of indie pop that, although it tends to sin harmless, it also stands out for being consistently enjoyable.

Throughout their discography, the formula has varied, but the evolution has always been subtle and progressive, without sudden turns, in tune with the idyllic landscapes that they often draw as scenery, a relaxed roadtrip that started with the pastiche of bubblegum pop on his debut, “Cape Dory” (11), and now brings us closer to the groovy and atmospheric pop of “Pollen”his sixth studio album and probably the most paradigmatic example of the commitment of Tennis with the placidity in its sound.

From the first second “Pollen” It is soft and warm, and at its epicenter is, as usual, Moore and Riley’s relationship, although this time it is explored in a somewhat more diffuse way than we had been accustomed to in “Yours Conditionally” (17) o “Swimmer” (20), a description that fits exactly what one might expect when looking at its cover, where the couple is portrayed in an out-of-focus embrace. In its ten themes, Tennis are primarily concerned with creating and sustaining mood: the album flows easily and is full of bright corners, with scattered synths phosphorescent as Riley’s guitar glides beneath Moore’s lulling vocals, building to an enchanting bucolic intimacy broken only by the lyrical imprecision that floods the project.

The romantic reverie that “Pollen” Wants to Crystallize is as immaculate as it is vague and repetitive (to the point of including two songs recounting the couple’s first meeting, while Riley was working as a hotel valet). Moore wears out the volatility metaphor ad nauseam —“I’m riding high, I’m watching over silent things”sing in “One Night With The Valet”; “I’ve been up / In the clouds”keep on “Hotel Valet” and again in “Paper”, in which he says that he can’t “keep my head out of the clouds”; and finally in “Gibraltar” sentence “You and I live on the air”. Any hint of conflict, something that made their immediately preceding albums more complex and interesting, vanishes before it has a chance to even define itself, as in “Forbidden Doors” o “Pollen Song” (“You point to the trail where the blossoms have fallen / But all I can see is the pollen fucking me up”, Moore confesses in the latter, but the crack he could be pointing out is imperceptible when the wind and production gain intensity).

The only moment of contrast comes towards the end of the disc, with “Never Been Wrong”, where the duo take on a slightly darker tone as Moore doggedly ponders the mysteries of the universe that he can sense but not comprehend. The tension is quickly eased with “Pillow For A Cloud”, which closes the album and, despite retaining some of Moore’s more dire concerns (“Time passing used to thrill me / Now it only terrorizes me”, he admits), is simple and delicate enough to get us back on the road, with the sun setting in front of us.

It’s a good note to end on, and it connects us to something that Tennis concede almost at the beginning of “Pollen”in “Glorietta”: “We’re doing whatever feels good […] I only want it to feel good”. If that’s what they were going for with the record, and there’s nothing to indicate otherwise, then they’ve hit the nail on the head — they remain a reminder that the same precept is true in love as it is in pop music: simple things are never true. they are the most memorable, but often the most enjoyable.