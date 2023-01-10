Original title: Tens of thousands of people in Brazil took to the streets to call for severe punishment for the demonstrators who forced their way into Congress

Tens of thousands of people take to the streets in Brazil

Overseas Network, January 10th According to the Associated Press, on January 9 local time, tens of thousands of people in Brazil flooded the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, calling for severe punishment for the demonstrators who stormed into the Brazilian Congress on the 8th.

Wearing red attire, the marchers waved placards reading “No pardon for the coup d’état” and called for punishment for those responsible. They blocked the traffic after flooding the street, and a large number of police officers appeared on the scene to maintain order.

On the 8th, thousands of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters forcibly broke into the Brazilian Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace in the capital Brasilia, where state power institutions are located, and clashed with the military and police. The Brazilian government announced on the 9th that it is investigating the man behind the incident of breaking into the state authority. As of that day, the Brazilian police had arrested more than 1,500 participants who forcibly broke into state power institutions. (Li Fang from Overseas Network)