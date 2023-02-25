While the Chinese presents his 12-point peace planexactly on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of theUkraineanother front, the Moldovan one, is heating up to alert levels, with threats no longer veiled on both sides. After the alarm raised by the president of Chisinau on a can coup d’etat ordered by Moscow, the decision of the Federation to revoke the sovereignty decree of the country and, finally, the accusation of Russia of a false flag Ukraine to simulate a fake Russian invasion in the small republic, today it is the Foreign Ministry of Moscow to denounce military maneuvers in Kiev around the Moldavia warning that in the event of an attack there will be reactions. NATO also intervenes: “Developing Moldovan defense systems”.

The complaint of the dicastery led by Sergei Lavrov comes through a press release: “We warn the Usathe countries of the Nato and the Ukrainian departments from performing new adventurous steps“, the Russian Armed Forces will “respond adequately” should there be an attack by Ukrainian troops on the Transnistria, a secessionist region of Moldova where some 1,500 Russian soldiers are stationed. Moscow’s words were followed by Chisinau’s reply which denies any “direct threat” from Ukraine to the pro-Russian separatist region: “The Department of Defense is monitoring all events, actions and changes taking place in the region. We affirm that there is currently no direct threat to the military security of the state. The false information spread is intended to sow panic“, reads a note.

However, the Atlantic Alliance is also intervening on the issue, with the secretary general Jens Stoltenberg already ready to offer military support to the small republic, even though it is not a NATO member. “We are concerned by the challenges Moldova is facing – he declared during a press conference – he is a close ally of NATOwe have signed an agreement to strengthen our partnership and we have decided to support it development of defense capabilities tailored to help the country. We welcome efforts to support it also from our allies, individually or in EU format. It is important to support the most countries as soon as possible vulnerable in the face of aggression”. Words that do not allow us to clearly understand what is meant by “supporting the development of defense capabilities”: if this means offering help in the development of new technologies or if we are talking about a real supply of weapons.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Receanhad an interview with the US ambassador in Chisinau, Kent D. Lagsdon, to discuss the situation in the country and in the region and the desire to deepen relations between America and Moldova in a wide range of fields, such as energy, security, infrastructure, the economy. Recean listed the government’s priorities and the efforts made by the authorities to maintain peace and security in the region.