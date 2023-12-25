Home » Tension and incidents in Belgrade, tear gas against demonstrators: they are protesting over alleged electoral fraud
World

Tension and incidents in Belgrade, tear gas against demonstrators: they are protesting over alleged electoral fraud

by admin
Tension and incidents in Belgrade, tear gas against demonstrators: they are protesting over alleged electoral fraud

BELGRADE. The police in Belgrade used tear gas to disperse protesters who attempted to force their way into the city hall in the evening. The Ministry of the Interior has launched an appeal to opposition demonstrators to put an end to the violence, underlining that the attack on institutional headquarters constitutes a serious crime which entails heavy sanctions.

This is a new demonstration organized in the Serbian capital by the opposition to protest against alleged electoral fraud, which degenerated in the evening into an attempt to penetrate the capital’s town hall – as reported by the local media. Having gathered as usual in front of the headquarters of the electoral commission in the center of Belgrade, the demonstrators moved towards the nearby town hall, chanting slogans hostile to the government and to president Aleksandar Vucic, accused of having falsified the result of the vote on 17 December, both in the parliamentary elections and in the administrative elections in Belgrade.

‘The city is ours,’ shouted protesters, including many of the main opposition leaders, who pelted the city hall with eggs, tomatoes, plastic bottles and other objects.

See also  Udinese market – The waltz of the tips begins / The names written by Marino

You may also like

Israel intensified its operations against Hamas: the IDF...

Iran Warns of Potential Closure of Waterways as...

Shygirl publishes “F@k€” with producer Kingdom

Colombian dies in traffic accident in Australia; The...

Serbia elections, violent clashes in Belgrade: tear gas...

Why stars twinkle | Magazine

Netanyahu said Israel is leading a “battle between...

Vučić arrested 35 people | Info

The New Annual Military Budgets of the United...

he is accused of using a smartphone in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy