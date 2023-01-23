Home World Tension between Sweden and Turkey after the burning of the Koran. Erdogan: “No to NATO entry if Islam is not respected”
World

Tension between Sweden and Turkey after the burning of the Koran. Erdogan: “No to NATO entry if Islam is not respected”

by admin
Tension between Sweden and Turkey after the burning of the Koran. Erdogan: “No to NATO entry if Islam is not respected”

There were barely a hundred people at the demonstration in Stockholm on Saturday in which, as widely announced, the Danish-Swedish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan he burned a copy of the Koran and delivered an hour-long speech against Islam and immigration. Yet the gesture – which seemed like a tired repetition of a more widespread provocation a few years ago, before the pandemic and the war in Ukraine undermined jihadism as the number one threat to the West – has provoked condemnations and marches in the Islamic world and above all has created yet another diplomatic crisis between Sweden and Turkey.

See also  Philippine President Says Seeking to Defuse Tensions with China - WSJ

You may also like

The Japanese premier’s alarm: “Too few children, we...

Koran at the stake, Turkey thunders against Sweden:...

Use, shoot and kill her terminally ill husband...

United States, former FBI agent arrested for links...

“So I Disarmed the Monterey Park Killer”

Fumio Kishida’s National Assembly Policy Speech: No Time...

Andrey Medvedev, the Wagner group defector who had...

Prince Andrew wants to sue Virginia Giuffre

Germany, split government on Leopards. Scholz increasingly isolated

Arrested the former commander of the Wagner group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy