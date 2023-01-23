There were barely a hundred people at the demonstration in Stockholm on Saturday in which, as widely announced, the Danish-Swedish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan he burned a copy of the Koran and delivered an hour-long speech against Islam and immigration. Yet the gesture – which seemed like a tired repetition of a more widespread provocation a few years ago, before the pandemic and the war in Ukraine undermined jihadism as the number one threat to the West – has provoked condemnations and marches in the Islamic world and above all has created yet another diplomatic crisis between Sweden and Turkey.