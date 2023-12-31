Tension grows in the Red Sea: ten Houthis killed in exchange of fire with the US – El Tiempo

Tension in the Red Sea escalated as the US Navy engaged in a deadly exchange of fire with Houthi rebels. The confrontation resulted in the sinking of three Houthi ships after an attempted hijacking of a container ship.

According to reports, US Navy helicopters responded to the attack on the cargo ship and successfully repelled the Houthi militants, resulting in the death of ten rebels. This marks the first time that the US military has directly targeted and killed Houthi fighters in the Red Sea.

The incident has raised concerns about the increasing hostilities in the region, with the US Navy taking decisive action to protect commercial vessels from Houthi attacks. The tension in the Red Sea has been further exacerbated by ongoing conflicts, including the war between Israel and Gaza.

The US Navy’s involvement in the Red Sea comes amid heightened tensions in the region, as it continues to play a significant role in maintaining security and stability in the area. The recent clash with Houthi rebels underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the US military in the region.

The situation in the Red Sea remains volatile, and the recent exchange of fire between the US Navy and Houthi rebels has only added to the growing concerns about the stability of the region. The US military’s response to the Houthi attacks highlights the complex and evolving security dynamics in the Red Sea, raising questions about the potential for further escalation in the near future.

