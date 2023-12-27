Home » Tension in the Red Sea: the United States shot down more than a dozen drones and several missiles fired by the Houthis
World

Tension in the Red Sea: the United States shot down more than a dozen drones and several missiles fired by the Houthis

Tension in the Red Sea: the United States shot down more than a dozen drones and several missiles fired by the Houthis

U.S. military forces have successfully intercepted more than a dozen attack drones and several missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthi rebels at vessels in the Red Sea, the Pentagon reported on Tuesday. The attacks, involving a barrage of 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack missiles over a 10-hour period, targeted commercial and military ships in the region.

The Pentagon’s Central Command stated that there was no damage to any of the ships in the area and no injuries were reported. This successful interception comes as the latest in a series of drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi rebels, who have claimed responsibility for attacks on ships in the Red Sea and drone strikes aimed at Israel in solidarity with Gaza.

In response to the increasing threat, three Japanese shipping companies have announced that they will change the routes of their ships to avoid Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The attacks are not only endangering the safety of the transit route, which carries up to 12 percent of global trade, but also prompting the United States to create a multinational naval task force to protect shipping in the region.

The Houthis claim that they are attacking Israeli-linked ships to pressure a halt to the offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is fighting Hamas militants. The rebels have also targeted Israel with a series of attacks, although most have failed to accomplish their objectives.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported explosions and missile sightings near the port of Hodeida on Yemen’s west coast. A transit ship and its crew were within range of the explosion, but no major damage or injuries were reported.

Explosions were also heard off the coast of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and the Israeli military later reported intercepting aerial objects in the Red Sea. The incidents further raise concerns about the escalating conflict between the Houthi rebels and their targets in the region.

Overall, the attacks, which involve more than 100 drone and missile launches against 10 merchant ships involving more than 35 different countries, pose a significant threat to the maritime security and global trade flow in the Red Sea. The situation remains fluid and complex as international efforts are underway to prevent further attacks and protect shipping in the region.

