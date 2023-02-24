The Moldavia is small, but not exactly tiny: with its 32,000 square kilometers it is roughly equivalent toEmilia Romagna and at Marche month together. However, she just 2.6 million inhabitantsless than the city of Roma. Of the latter, less than a fifth reside in the self-proclaimed Repubblica Moldava di Transnistriabetter known as Transnistriaan area slightly larger than the province of Siena in the form of a very narrow strip 200 kilometers long and at most 20 wide, located along the eastern bank of the river Dniester. Neither Moldova nor, least of all, Transnistria have connections with the sea: while the former is surrounded by Romania (so from Nato) and fromUkraine, the second is spread along the border of Ukraine itself. The territory of Transnistria houses on its territory, as well as a modest detachment of Russian helicopterstwo contingents of troops of Mosca: one of 400 soldiers is unfolded in one demilitarized zone as part of a 1992 deal; another, about a thousand soldiers, has the task of supervising the weapons and ammunition depots from the Soviet era left over thirty years ago by the Russian 14th Army under the command of the general Alexander Lebed. This republic, recognized only by Moscow and its allies, does not lack its own armed forces: we are talking about 4,500-5,500 soldiers in active service, as well as at least 15,000 reservists. The equipment they are modest: the prized prices include 18 wagons T-62a combat helicopter Mil Mi-2415 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-1 e BMP-2 and about seventy armored fighting vehicles “made in Urss”. I truck Ural-375, GAZ-66 e Target-131 constitute the logistical backbone: it is a pity that their production has ceased for decades and that they did not already constitute Brezhnev, when they were launched, models of reliability. Not missing a small one local war industry producer of 122mm rocket launcher e reconnaissance drones.

The last joint exercise of the Transnistrian forces with the Russian ones dates back to January 2022, a month before the start of the war: Russian soldiers stationed in the East of the Dnistro held simulations at their shooting range in Transnistria against “targets that they simulate the advance of infantry and enemy military equipment. The military tried maneuverstaking on fire positions e makeshift disguisespaying particular attention to the destruction of small targets located at a great distance”, as the local Ministry of Defense explained in a note at the time, also stating that the Russian troops used AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers of Soviet design. Reserve personnel are not reported to have recently had any trainings. Russian personnel present in Transnistria have no chance of rotationgiven that it would have to cross the territories of NATO or Ukraine.

It is legitimate to worry about a hypothetical offensive of the local armed forces and of the two Russian contingents in order to open a “Western Front” in the war against Ukraine? Since in the recent offensives in the oblast of Zaporizhzhia the Russian Federation has also lost more than a thousand men a day, it cannot be seriously assumed that less than 6 thousand mixed troops could last in combat against the Ukrainian armed forces: it is possible that already after the second day of clashes the military units would no longer be in operating condition due to losses and some desertions. Geography does not give discounts to a territory with a narrow and elongated shape: even if they do not want to move the Himars and OdessaKiev’s troops could easily surgically strike more than half of the territory of the hypothetical invader.

Even if the Kremlin decides to use the territory of all of Moldova to give depth to the new front, with the new bombs Saab-Boeing supplied by the Americans, it would be easy to destroy bases, vehicles and depots in the entire Moldavian territory in a few days. Not to mention the fact that in order to supply the troops, Moscow would have to expose itself to fire from the Ukrainians, who are happy to see helicopters and ships being used in self-destructive operations. Sure, in Moscow it’s good to be able to move even just a few of the fearsome ones western rocket launchers or distract a few hundred Ukrainian fighters from the south-eastern fronts of the war: however, the tactical value of opening this new front would, in any case, be close to zero, also because the Ukrainian railway lines could easily bring a battalion to the south- west, in the expectation of one quick fightto then bring it back to where it is most needed, i.e. between the Donbass e Zaporizhzhia.

However, it seems urgent for the West to support Moldova. Not surprisingly, meeting the Moldovan president sandBiden stressed the commitment of Washington “to help Moldova strengthen its political and economic resilience and to deal with the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine”.