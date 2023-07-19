Tension with Iran over the attempted seizure of merchant ships: the US sends planes and a destroyer to the Gulf of Oman

The United States have decided, on the recommendation of the secretary at the Difesa Lloyd Austinto send planes F-16, F-35 and the destroyer Uss Thomas Hudner in the regions of Strait of Hormuz he was born in Gulf of Oman. The announcement was made directly from Pentagon which, through its own spokesperson Sabrina Singhmade it known that the goal is to strengthen the presence in the area, considered to be strategic interest given the high number of merchant ships passing through these routes, in order to “defend the interests Use and protect the freedom of navigation in the region”, increasing the overall level of security in the area.

These developments come after accuse of early July revolts by the United States againstIranabout the attempted seizure of some merchant ships in transit in the area by the Marina Iranian. According to the reconstruction provided by the US defense forces, the Iranian Navy also opened fire in the direct attack on a passing tanker. US Central Command he had declared that he had intervened in the area on two occasions in the day of 5 Julywith its own American destroyer USS McFaul, per impede the Iranian Navy’s operation in an attempt to seize the TRF Moss swing flag from the Marshall Islands and, three hours later, the Richmond Voyager swing flag from the Bahamas. According to a release from the US Naval Forces Central Command of Public Affairs, as of 2021 “Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 international-flagged merchant vessels, posing a clear threat to regional maritime security and the global economy.” However, any accusation on the merits of these disputed facts was rejected from the Islamic People’s Republic. “In light of this continuing threat,” Sabrina Singh said, “in coordination with our partners and allies, the Department is increasing its presence and strengthening its ability to monitor the Strait and neighboring waters.”

The regional tension in the area between the Persian Gulf is that of Oman is growing and touches multiple interests. It is precisely in the Gulf of Oman that, in March of this year, the operation was carried out “Security Bond-2023“, and’joint naval exercise held by the forces of Chinese, Russia e Iran, aimed, according to what emerged from a Chinese note, to “deepen concrete cooperation between the Navies of the participating countries, to further demonstrate the will and ability to jointly maintain maritime security” and “actively build a community with a shared future for the sea and to inject positive energy into regional peace and stability”. The operation was developed on the basis of two other similar exercises held in 2019 It is in the 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

