by livesicilia.it – ​​7 seconds ago

5′ OF READING PALERMO – From the insults, accusations and provocations, filmed by the cameras, always on during the council’s work, there was the risk of quickly moving on to the facts, with the cameras off. In the board meeting…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tensions after the brawl in the Council: “I attacked” VIDEO appeared 7 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».