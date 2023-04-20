Tensions between America and Iran | Info

The Iranians described the close encounter between the two submarines in considerable detail, stating that the “Fateh” detected and forced the American submarine to surface as it passed through the strait.

Source: Profimedia

The American Fifth Fleet rejected Tehran’s claim that the Iranian Navy, after complex maneuvers, forced the American submarine to surface, stating that no US submarines have passed through the Strait of Hormuz recently.. This event was preceded by a series of never fully explained “close encounters” of American and Iranian vessels, as well as controversial actions of reconnaissance and combat drones.

The Iranians described the close encounter between the two submarines in considerable detail, stating that “Fateh” discovered and forced the American submarine to surface while passing through the strait. Commander of the Iranian Navy, Shahram Irani, also explained that the American submarine briefly, entered the territorial waters of Iran, but also that she sailed away after the warning. Hours later, the command of the US Fifth Fleet dismissed Tehran’s claims as disinformation, stating that “neither today nor recently has any American submarine passed through the Strait of Hormuz”.

The alleged incident happened just a week after he became US president Joseph Biden announced that he is sending a nuclear submarine to the Persian Gulf as a warning to Iranafter a series of missile attacks on US forces in Syria, which Washington blamed on pro-Iranian militias.

Iran’s claim is absolutely false. A U.S. submarine has NOT transited the Strait of Hormuz recently. The claim represents more Iranian disinformation that destabilizes the region. U.S. 5th Fleet continues to operate wherever international law allows.https://t.co/BDLHNlGASB — U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet)April 20, 2023

“This submarine used every possibility to pass in complete silence and not be detected. The fact that it violated our territorial waters will certainly provoke a reaction from international bodies“, the commander of the Iranian Navy said. “This is another piece of Iranian disinformation that does not help the stability and security of maritime traffic in any way,” said the Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain.

A series of incidents

The latest in a long series of incidents between the Iranian and American navies occurred in mid-October, when Tehran briefly seized two US underwater drones during maneuvers in the Red Sea. The Pentagon also denied that alleged incident, but the Iranians a few months earlier, published photos of US naval drones attached by cables to an Iranian ship.

Izvor: Twitter/printscreen

According to the American version, special forces of the US Navy approached the ship with speedboats, cut the cables and “liberated” the drones. The ship towing the drones was identified as “Shahid Baziar”, an auxiliary ship of the Revolutionary Guard, while drones were patrolling as part of exercises of the US Fifth Fleet.

At the beginning of April, the Iranian navy “distracted” an American reconnaissance plane, and in 2019, Iran managed to shot down an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The Americans, on the other hand, on the order of the then President Donald Trump, attacked Baghdad with drones in 2020. killed Revolutionary Guard commander Kasem Solejmani.

Tensions between the US and Iran have not stopped since the overthrow of Shah Reza Pahlavi and the hostage crisis that immediately followed. The latest in a series of problems in relations between the two countries was caused by intelligence reports according to which members of the Revolutionary Guard are training Russian soldiers to operate Iranian drones seen on the Ukrainian front.

Iran, at the same time, accuses the US and Israel of encouraging and encouraging the protests that broke out in that country after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the police in Tehran, where she had come to visit her relatives, for allegedly disobeying the strict rules regarding wearing the hijab. In the protests that followed, more than 200 people were killed, while hundreds were arrested. However, the biggest problem in the relations between the two countries is the Iranian nuclear program, which Washington and Tel Aviv see as Tehran’s attempt to obtain atomic weapons, which the authorities in Iran deny.

(MONDO/RTS)

The Iranians described the close encounter between the two submarines in considerable detail, stating that the “Fateh” detected and forced the American submarine to surface as it passed through the strait.

Commander of the Iranian Navy, Shahram Irani, also explained that the American submarine briefly entered the territorial waters of Iran, but also that it sailed away after a warning.