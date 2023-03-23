In Paris Tuesday evening a new protest demonstration against the reform pensions took place in the area of ​​the Sacred Heartafter the President’s speech Macron to the nation, in which the head of the Elysée explained the meaning of the legislative intervention.

moments of voltage with the police pushing back the demonstrators.

Journalists are also involvedpushed vigorously by the agents. The Syndicat national des journalistes (SNJ), the first trade union organization of journalists in France, has launched an alert to the `Defenseur des Droits´ – an independent French body charged with monitoring the respect for fundamental rights of France – regarding the violence by the police against journalists. Asked for the start of investigations into “actions that are perfectly contrary to the most basic democratic standards”, but also the intervention of the Defender of Rights “to guarantee journalists the means to ensure their mission as well as their physical safety during the demonstrations”. (LaPresse)