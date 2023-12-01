Tensions Flare: Deadly Israeli Attack in Gaza & Ceasefire Agreement Extension

Palestinians say seven people were killed in an Israeli attack on a house in central Gaza Strip

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Interior, seven civilians were killed and many others were injured in an Israeli attack on a house in the central Gaza Strip. This attack came after Israel resumed its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In response to the Israeli attack, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) violated the temporary ceasefire agreement and opened fire into Israel. This led to the Israeli Defense Forces resuming military operations in the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas.

As a result, rocket sirens were sounded in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and surrounding areas, and the Israeli army intercepted a rocket coming from the Gaza Strip. Israeli military aircraft and drones were also flying over the Gaza Strip, and explosions and gunshots were heard in the northwest region of the Gaza Strip.

Amidst the conflict, the exchange of detainees between Israel and Hamas continued. The Palestinian Prisoners Association reported that Israel has arrested 3,390 Palestinians in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7. Meanwhile, Israel released 30 Palestinian detainees, including women and minors.

Efforts to extend the temporary ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel have also been ongoing, with both sides indicating their willingness to extend the ceasefire by guaranteeing the release of the number of detained persons required.

The situation in the Gaza Strip remains tense as both sides continue to engage in military operations and exchange detainees, despite efforts to establish a temporary ceasefire. The death toll and humanitarian crisis in the region continue to rise as the conflict persists.