9
(LaPresse) Demonstrations in Paris against the pension reform wanted by Emmanuel Macron, which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. Tensions in the procession, with some demonstrators setting fire to bins and rubbish and smashing shop windows. It is the seventh weekend of protests since the reform was announced, the second round of demonstrations since the text was approved in the Senate. (LaPresse/AP)
March 12, 2023 – Updated March 12, 2023, 10:41 am
© breaking latest news
See also Clash over pensions, Draghi leaves the table with the unions. Landini (CGIL): "It didn't go well"