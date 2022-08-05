Home World Tensions in Gaza: Israeli army, 15 Islamic Jihad members killed
World

Tensions in Gaza: Israeli army, 15 Islamic Jihad members killed

Tensions in Gaza: Israeli army, 15 Islamic Jihad members killed

The Israeli army confirmed the killing of the commander of Islamic Jihad in the northern Tayasir Jabari Strip. Together with him – said the military spokesman – 14 other members of the organization were killed during the operation. The ministry of health of Gaza for now – according to the media – speaks of 7 dead and 40 injured.

“The army just hit Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza. This is an operation to remove a concrete threat against Israeli citizens and in areas close to Gaza, ”said Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “The government of Israel will not allow terrorists to threaten citizens. Anyone who tries to hit us know that we will reach him ».

The Israeli army has called the operation launched in Gaza against Palestinian Islamic Jihad ‘Breaking Dawn’, which means ‘the arrival of a new day’. The military spokesman said this, adding that “a special alert” was declared on the country’s home front. The Iron Dome, the missile defense system, has been deployed to cover up to 80 kilometers inside Israel, including Tel Aviv and Modin.

