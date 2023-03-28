According to Cgt, the main trade union in France, around 450,000 participants in the demonstration in the capital would be

(LaPresse) Tenth day of strike in France where thousands of citizens continue to protest against the pension reform wanted by Emmanuel Macron. According to CGT, the main French trade union, around 450,000 demonstrators are taking part in the march in Paris. For security reasons, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin therefore deployed 13,000 policemen throughout the country, almost half concentrated in the French capital. (LaPresse)