Tensions Rise as Regional Attempts to Reverse Coup in Niger Fail

Title: Regional Attempts to Reverse Coup in Niger Fail; ECOWAS Considers Military Intervention

Subtitle: Tensions Rise as Deadline Looms for Potential West African Intervention

ABUJA, Nigeria — Regional attempts to mediate and reverse the recent coup in Niger have faltered, raising concerns as a deadline for possible intervention by other West African countries approaches. On Friday, defense chiefs from the region finalized a plan to use force against the Nigerien junta if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated. However, the plan still requires approval from heads of state. A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc visited Niger but was unable to meet with coup leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who warned against any aggression, promising an immediate response.

The coup saw the overthrow of the president by the commanders of the presidential guard, gaining support from other officers and the army leadership. International pressure has been mounting on the coup leaders, with ECOWAS spearheading efforts to reverse the coup in Niger, a military ally of long-standing. Nigeria, with its more substantial army, has taken the lead in these efforts against Niger’s junta. ECOWAS is now considering military intervention, a move that hasn’t been attempted in West Africa for several years, given the risk of catastrophic consequences if resistance is met.

While ECOWAS aims to act as a united front, three of its members, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, have expressed support for the junta. Nigeria’s Senate has advised against the use of force, suggesting exploring alternative options to restore democracy. Notably, ECOWAS decisions require consensus among member countries.

Neighboring countries Chad, Algeria, and Libya, which are not ECOWAS members, play a role in any potential military intervention. If a ground intervention takes place, it would likely occur across the border with Nigeria, where more than 200,000 refugees who fled violence in northern Nigeria are currently residing. The military strategy and specific details of a military intervention remain unclear.

As the second-largest country in West Africa with territory approximately 100 times that of The Gambia, Niger presents several challenges for intervention forces. Niger has strategic importance in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel, making the coup particularly worrisome for western powers. The country also possesses 5% of the world‘s uranium reserves, further heightening international concern.

Experts caution that a military intervention could lead to a proxy conflict between external forces supporting democracy restoration and those backing the junta. The United States and France side with Niger’s strategic allies, while Russia and its private military contractor Wagner are allies of military regimes in Mali and Burkina Faso.

If ECOWAS proceeds with a military intervention, there are concerns that the battlefront may extend beyond the capital, potentially endangering civilians. The presence of foreign troops for an extended period may further undermine democracy and the legitimacy of President Bazoum. Additionally, if Nigeria leads the intervention, it may face challenges on the domestic front, where armed groups have been wreaking havoc in the northern and central regions.

Despite the complexities and challenges, ECOWAS recognizes that allowing the coup to succeed unopposed would set a dangerous precedent for the region. The international community anxiously waits to see whether ECOWAS will ultimately resort to military action to restore democracy in Niger.

