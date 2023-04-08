The situation is increasingly tense Gaza strip and in southern Lebanon, where Israel between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning has bombed those that the spokesman of the Israeli army, Daniel Hagarireported to be training centers and weapons depots of Hamas, whose political leader Ismail Haniyeh is located in Beirut since Wednesday, in addition to some uninhabited places near Al Kolayleh, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre. In the early afternoon, the Chief of the Israeli Army Herzl Halevi he then ordered the mobilization of reservistswith particular priority to anti-defense workers air and personnel of aviation. In the same hours, three Israeli settlers – two sisters and their mother, from the illegal settlement of Efrat, in south of Jerusalem – were killed by some gunshots fired by Palestinian militants in the West Bank, sparking further reprisals by other settlers against Palestinian citizens leaving or entering a Ramallah.

According to the analyst of Hareetz Amos Harelthis is the most sensitive situation on the security side of Israel’s northern border since the war with Hezbollah of 2006, although in this case the Party of God has not been directly implicated by the Israeli authorities they believe Hamas – which has some representatives in Lebanon, for example in the refugee camps of Al Rashidiyenear Tire – responsible for the increase in tension but which they nevertheless reiterated that they consider it lebanese state, and especially the same Hezbollah, responsible for any threat that comes from its territory.

Israeli raids, which at the moment they caused no casualties and seem to be of a “demonstrative” type, they were in fact conducted the day after the salvos of rockets rained down on Israeli territory both from the Gaza Strip and from southern Lebanon, in turn in response to the violent roundups that in the two days preceding the Israeli Defense Forces have carried out within the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, ended with about thirty wounded and more 350 arrests of faithful engaged in the prayers of the month of Ramadan. No rockets from southern Lebanon had landed in Israel for about two years, and although no NR group has so far claimed the launch, some sources cited by the Al Jazeera they report is the work of some Palestinian formations based in Lebanon.

Of the 34 rockets – in addition to the 44 and Gaza – left Thursday morning from some batteries placed near the town of Marjayoun – where a launcher was found this morning -, twenty-five would have been intercepted by the system Iron Domewhile the others would have fallen between the sea ​​and sparsely inhabited areas near Israeli border villages such as Matsuva, Hanita, Eylon, Admit, Rosh Hanikra, Hila e Shlomiwhere 20 minutes before the impacts the emergency sirens to invite the population to take refuge in the bunkers. Three Israeli citizens, however, were slightly injured by the shrapnel from the rockets and taken to the hospital, while the closure of both Israeli airspace and bathing establishments on the north coast of the country has been ordered. Net of the potentially explosive premises that are pushing Tel Aviv to amass troops especially close to the Gaza Strip, while at the moment there are no significant movements near the northern border, according to analysts such as Sami Naderof the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, is currently unlikely to go towards an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in the coming weeks. “Neither of us has an interest in things escalating,” Nader commented.

If the government of Benjamin Netanyahu could in recent days have an interest in directing the attention of public opinion from its judicial troubles, from the justice reform and from the very participatory protests that the latter has stimulated in various Israeli cities to an external threat, represented by Hamas or Hezbollah, it is equally realistic to think that the Israeli executive cannot afford at this moment, for existential reasons, a new war front. “Netanyahu is not in a position to handle an escalation right now – he comments Hoda Abdel-Hamid are Al Jazeera – because he has too many problems in running his government, especially a bad relationship with his defense minister, Yoav Gallantwhich he just tried to fire, and with i security officialswho in recent days have reaffirmed how the justice reform proposed by the prime minister can have a significant impact on the management of security in Israel”.

A similar argument perhaps also applies to the same Hezbollahgrappling with the Lebanese economic crisis – which is hitting the already impoverished population of the south of the country hard – and with a delicate and fragile negotiation process for a new president of the Republic, which could be positively influenced by the recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia ed Iran. A war with Israel at this time would have the effect of discrediting the Party of God as institutional stakeholderrecalibrating and reinforcing the perception of a militia dragging the country into conflicts he does not seek. However, attention should be paid to the reasons for the permanence of Ismail Haniyeh in Lebanon. It is unclear whether the Palestinian leader he will meet Lebanese authorities but according to the Lebanese journalist Souhaib JawharHaniyeh will certainly see the general secretary of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, and the head of the other Shiite party, as well as speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri According to Jahwar, the purpose of the visit would be to strengthen coordination between the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which is also present with some representatives and television stations based in Lebanese territory. According to a report by Brookingsthe four subjects have already joined forces in some joint operations in May 2021, and the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, revealed in a documentary broadcast by Al Jazeera in 2022 that operations were being managed from Lebanon.