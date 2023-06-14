Teodora Džehverović and Matic Rebec | Entertainment

The domestic media has been buzzing for days about the alleged romance between Teodora Džehverović and basketball player Matic Rebec.

Last Sunday, the singer Teodora Džehverović caused a stir again when she appeared in the Arena, where she watched the Parizan-Cedevita Olimpija match from the front row.

Despite the rumors that she is in love with a Partizan basketball player, the local media now write that the singer is in a relationship with Slovenian basketball player Matic Rebeca, who is 28 years old. The former participant of the first season of the reality show Zadruga and the player of Cedevita Olimpija have reportedly been in a relationship for a month, but until now they have been successfully hiding from the public eye.

“Teodora noticed Matic at the end of March this year when she and her friend were at a basketball game in the Belgrade Arena, where they were watching the match between Partizan and Cedevita Olimpija. She immediately caught the eye of a handsome Slovenian, from whom she did not take her eyes off. When the game ended , Teodora asked the handsome athlete’s name and followed him on Instagram the same evening,” the source tells Informer, adding that Matic soon made the first move.

“When Rebec saw that she followed him, he responded and immediately sent her a message in which he wrote that he was delighted with how she sang, but also with how she looked. He added that he knew who she was and that she was one of his favorite Serbian singers. Teodora complimented him back and praised his performance in the Belgrade Arena. That’s how it all started.”



After a little more than a month of correspondence, they agreed to go out for dinner.

“At the beginning of May, Matic came to Belgrade, so they went out to a luxurious restaurant in the capital. They reserved a special booth so that no one would see them. They realized that they had many common topics, so they talked for hours while eating and drinking. At the end of the evening, before parting, they kissed,” says the source, adding that since then, roses have been blooming for them, as well as that the singer is a big supporter of the young athlete.

“She impresses him when she cheers him on in matches and gives him the wind at his back, because that’s when Matic gives his maximum on the field. And last Sunday she cheered him on in the match he played against Partizan. Although his team lost against Belgrade, Teodora was not sad because after the match, she couldn’t wait to go into the arms of her beloved.”

