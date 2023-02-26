Home World Teodora Džehverović dance at the performance | Entertainment
Teodora Džehverović dance at the performance

Teodora Džehverović dance at the performance | Entertainment

Singer Teodora Džehverović is the star of the video that became a hit on social networks

Source: Instagram/muzika_biosamtu

Although everyone predicted their marriage, and Teodora herself talked on social networks about buying her first apartment where they would probably live together, her followers were shocked when they saw that all of Nino’s pictures disappeared from her Instagram page.

Teodora continued with performances and recording of shows, and now a video from a concert in Zagreb, where she played, has appeared on social networks, as it is written in the comments, “18+ for first row only“. The video shows the singer dressed in a swimsuit top and pants with slits, as she licks her finger, caresses her stomach and twists.

Alas, the front row is enjoying itself, only, where are your underpants?, wrote one of the comments. See why:

See also this recording:

Source: instagram/muzika_biosamtu

But also how she took a picture with Nino Čelebić:

