Teodora Džehverović in a swimsuit | Entertainment

Singer Teodora Džehverović also received negative comments because of pictures in the lower part of a swimsuit

Source: Instagram / teodoradzehverovic

Singer Teodora Džehverović has been linked by the media for months with the basketball players of Partizan, Zvezda, Cedevita Olimpija, and while she is silent and does not announce her choice of a new partner, followers are there to comment on the emotional life and appearance of the pop star.

After a series of tricky recordings that appeared on social networks, there was also one in which the singer can be heard “in a trance of love”, and there are also pictures with which Teodora challenges her followers.

Now she’s done it again, dressed in a thong bathing suit and a see-through black shirt pulled over her top. Teodora posed on the terrace of a hotel in Istria, and her followers, apart from the fact that “she at least put on some clothes this time”, were bothered by the fact that she was crawling in challenging photos.

“You’re a hot chick, from head to toe, but stick that tongue in”, “What are you doing?!”, “Why do girls do this?”… these are just some of the comments from followers that appeared next to these photos:

