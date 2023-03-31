Home World Teodora Džehverović in Cooperative 3 | Entertainment
World

Teodora Džehverović in Cooperative 3 | Entertainment

by admin
Teodora Džehverović in Cooperative 3 | Entertainment

Teodora Džehverović is one of the most popular singers today – a few years ago she was the “main” in Zadruza 3

Izvor: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic/printscreen

Singer Teodora Džehverović is one of the most popular, but also the most current singers when it comes to her media appearances. She was in a relationship with Nino Čelebić, then set fire to Pionir and Arena in tight-fitting T-shirts where she was watching a basketball game, and then “denied” allegations that her boyfriend was an athlete with a video on TikTok.

The only thing that is mentioned when it comes to Teodora is her participation in Cooperative 3, during which she entered into a relationship with Anđelo Ranković. Her mother, who is still a part of this reality show, was not in favor of her daughter’s relationship with Ranković “because his people looked down on Teodora”.

Now the video of Mama Jehva yelling at Teodoro is up again, while Angelo’s voice is heard throwing something in the background, and he almost hits her on the head when he asks her to take off her glasses while talking to her.

See:


Džehva yells at Teodora in the Cooperative
Source: YouTube/Kady Show

This is what Teodora looks like today:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Zelensky after the telephone conversation with Meloni: “In...

Custonaci accident, funeral of the Cataldo family held....

Procurement, storm between Lega and Anac Salvini’s signal...

A gameplay trailer for Sword Art Online: Last...

Finland will eventually join NATO

Ukraine, ChatGpt draws up a peace plan. But...

Guadalupe Plata recover Castilian folklore in “La cigüeña”

UEFA severely punished Partizan | Sports

Azerbaijan-Israel establishes embassy in Israel 31 years after...

E3 officially canceled, Summer Game Fest arrives on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy