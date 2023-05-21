Home » Teodora Džehverović is naked in the music video for the song Plumesec | Entertainment
Teodora Džehverović created chaos on the Internet with her new song and music video.

Izvor: YouTubhe/SevenSky/screenshot

Teodora uses all these media speculations and comments for her posts on social networks, where she often treats her followers with a challenging photo. The singer is working hard on her career, and after the video in which the audience slapped her butt, Džehva cheered up all the fans with a new song, while the stronger sex was especially delighted with the video.

In the music video for the track “Polumesec”, Teodora is almost completely undressed, and in some shots she is topless. She turned her back to the camera, spread her arms and legs, crouched down and shook her butt. In just a few minutes, the video has been viewed thousands of times, and the comments just keep coming.

“Since the breakup, the woman has been breaking up and going back to her old ways, well done Teodora”, “I can’t wait for the album hit after hit this year”, “The music video and the dance are too good, great kudos”, “You are brutally good, and the music video is a rip-off” … loyal fans told her.

Watch the video, the views of which are skyrocketing minute by minute:


Teodora Džehverović Crescent
Source: YouTube/SevenSky

