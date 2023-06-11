Home » Teodora Džehverović narrows her waist in Photoshop | Entertainment
A video that clearly shows how Teodora Džehverović uses beauty applications to narrow her waist and stomach, so take a look!

Teodora’s video ended up on Twitter, where people comment on it for what it is noticeable how it narrows the waist and stomach with the help of a beautification application. It “escaped” for a few seconds, and she soon deleted the video from her profile. However, the Internet remembers everything, including Twitter.

It’s hot, but there’s really no need for waist-shrinking apps. Pay attention to the stomach, they escaped a little“, was written next to the video, and the comments continued: “She photoshops herself so much in the pictures that it’s terrible, I don’t understand what’s wrong with her body without Photoshop? Why do we all have to have waists like dolls, so they exaggerate it”, “Come on, she doesn’t love herself, but with this she’s just setting a wrong example for all the girls who follow her”, “Everything looks so cheap”, “She’s totally unnecessary complexes, she’s certainly pretty, what’s wrong with her”…

