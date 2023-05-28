Home » Teodora Džehverović on ex-boyfriends | Entertainment
World

by admin
Teodora Džehverović honestly answered a question about emotional relationships that one of her followers asked her.

Teodora Džehverović recently ended her romance with Nino Čelebić, with whom she dated for about two years, and interest in her love life has been increasing ever since.

Serbian singer they connected with several basketball playersand when appeared at the derby in Belgrade, she fueled rumors that an athlete had won her heart. Teodora never confirmed the above, but now she spoke honestly about her emotions. She set an option on her Instagram profile for her followers to ask her what they are interested in, and one of them asked her how to get over a breakup.

Her answer triggered an avalanche of comments, and many pointed out that it is obvious that she does not think the best of her exes:

“Working on yourself is the best medicine for everything! If I could turn back time, I would do some things differently, and first of all, I would stop wasting time with people who are not for me,” wrote Teodora.

Check out the video with which she recently set the networks on fire:


00:10

Teodora Dzehverovic gym
