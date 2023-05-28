Home » Teodora Džehverović on termination | Entertainment
Teodora Džehverović on termination | Entertainment

Teodora Džehverović on termination | Entertainment

Teodora Džhverović honestly answered a question about emotional relationships that was asked by one of her followers.

Source: Instagram/TeodoraDzehverovic

Teodora Džehverović recently ended her romance with Nino Čelebić, with whom she dated for about two years, and interest in her love life has been increasing ever since.

The Serbian singer was linked with several basketball players, and when she appeared at the derby in Belgrade, she fueled rumors that an athlete had won her heart. Teodora never confirmed the above, but now she spoke honestly about her emotions. She set an option on her Instagram profile for her followers to ask her what they are interested in, and one of them asked her how to get over a breakup.

Her answer triggered an avalanche of comments, and many pointed out that it is obvious that she does not think the best of her exes:

“Working on yourself is the best medicine for everything! If I could turn back time, I would do some things differently, and first of all, I wouldn’t waste time with people who are not for me,” wrote Teodora.

Izvor: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic/printscreen

Check out the video with which she recently set the networks on fire:


00:10

Teodora Dzehverovic gym
Source: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic

Source: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic

