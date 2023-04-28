Home » Teodora Džehverović pictures in thong | Entertainment
by admin
An avalanche of comments on Teodora Džehverović’s Instagram

Source: Instagram/TeodoraDzehverovic

Not long after she was at the center of a scandal due to an audio recording in which the singer can be heard in rapture with her boyfriend, Teodora traveled to the Seychelles, where she constantly publishes nude pictures and videos.

After numerous calls for being “naked all the time”, Teodora even recorded a video in which she puts on a suitcase full of things, and now, when she took off her clothes again, she received some practical advice. In addition to comments in which followers advise her where and how to take pictures next time, this suggestion was also found:

“Take a picture for Onlifens and save us and yourself”. See which pictures provoked this comment:

But also how Teodora posed in the Seychelles:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

