Home » Teodora Džehverović recording with banana | Entertainment
World

Teodora Džehverović recording with banana | Entertainment

by admin
Teodora Džehverović recording with banana | Entertainment

Teodora Džehverović posted a video from the Seychelles where you can see a banana and hear an unflattering comparison

Source: Instagram/TeodoraDzehverovic

Teodora denied that she could be heard on the video, her mother Goca Džehverović also responded, after which Teodora went on vacation to the Seychelles with her family and friends. Now the first clip has arrived, from the car, where you can see the singer holding a small banana in her hand.

“Like some men,” Teodora said.

See:

Source: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Murder Wright, from Minnesota to Arizona, the states where the Arbre Magique is illegal

You may also like

hundreds at the start of the event season

Twitter, the Pope and Beyoncè lose the blue...

Harry Maguire and David de Gea nonsense against...

Removed from his post as governor Alexander Uss,...

Power outage on Hong Kong Island | Hong...

Call for help in areas where there is...

igor duljaj about partisan | Sport

Daily horoscope April 21, 2023 | Fun

many offices and schools closed, but except for...

Xia Baolong’s six-day visit to Hong Kong to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy