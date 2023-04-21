Teodora Džehverović recording with banana | Entertainment

Teodora Džehverović posted a video from the Seychelles where you can see a banana and hear an unflattering comparison

Source: Instagram/TeodoraDzehverovic

Teodora denied that she could be heard on the video, her mother Goca Džehverović also responded, after which Teodora went on vacation to the Seychelles with her family and friends. Now the first clip has arrived, from the car, where you can see the singer holding a small banana in her hand.

“Like some men,” Teodora said.

See:

00:15 Teodora Džehverović banana Source: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic Source: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!