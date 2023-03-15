Teodora Džehverović shared a video from the performance on Twitter

Source: MONDO, Stefan Stojanović, Twitter/@the_djeljana

Singer Teodora Džehverović, after breaking up with basketball player Nino Čelebić, is again in the center of attention of the domestic media. After appearing at the derby in the Arena, and alleging that she “seduced a Red Star player”, the media also reported that she allegedly entered into a romance with another, which again turned out to be untrue.

On the same day that Teodora showed that she came to the derby without a bra, a scandalous video of the singer made during a performance appeared on Twitter. In the video, the singer can be seen turning her back to the audience, and then starts fondling her bottom.

The comment on the recording reads: “When our female singers do this, they are curmudgeons, peasants, etc., and when Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat do it, then it’s crazy.“. In the following, there were comments in which they agreed with this post, but also in which they criticized Teodora’s dance.

“I find this vulgar, whoever does it”.

See what it’s about:

When our singers do this, they are peasant whores, etc. and when Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B and others do the same thing, it’s sexy, wow, crazy ♀️ hypocriticalhttps://t.co/rNHyygtTcA — Đeljana (@the_djeljana)March 14, 2023

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!