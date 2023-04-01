Teodora Džehverović enlightened her followers on TikTok

Izvor: TikTok/teodoradzehverovic97

Singer Teodora Džehverović, who denied being in an emotional relationship with a basketball player a few days ago with a video on TikTok, caused a stir again with a new video.

This time, the singer was filmed in a car with a driver and two other passengers, and she showed off her dancing skills while singing Rihanna’s song. Since she was in the seat, she couldn’t “maneuver” as much as she wanted, but she still managed to move her hips.

Followers commented in shock “that they were blamed instead of her”, while some claimed that they should not judge her just because they are not like her. Watch the video:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!