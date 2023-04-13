Teodora Džehverović’s sister-in-law, Andriana, was brutally attacked by social network users because of the products she sells.

She and her husband Sava already have a clothing line, and now they have decided to expand the business. However, comments of dissatisfaction spread on social networks, and Adriana is accused of allegedly ordering her products, packing them in her own boxes and reselling them for much higher prices.

One TikTok user complained about makeup blenders, and the video quickly went viral on Twitter – “This package was probably damaged in the express mail, it doesn’t matter. Now you’re going to see what it’s like when one is dry, one is wet. It’s a disaster that they arrived damaged like this. Each one is damaged. I think they are from AliExpress, we will wait for the package, then we will compare,” complained the TikTok user.

Below her post there were numerous comments – “You should have returned it to her”, “How is it not a shame for her to come up with a brand name, logo, boxes and resell Chinese products under her brand name?”, “Big no”, “Shame”, “Come on, Adriana, answer nicely”, there were also those who came to Adriana’s defense and said – “And she confirmed that they are from China, why the drama?”.

Teodora’s brother Sava and influencer Adriana, who is 15 years younger, have recently been the target of fierce comments due to their large age difference. They started their romance when Adriana was only 15 and he was 30, and they met when he was her teacher.

