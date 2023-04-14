Three years ago, Teodora Radoičić was sentenced to prison for trafficking four and a half kilograms of heroin

Source: ATA Images, Antonio Ahel

Three years ago, Serbia was shocked by the news that Gastoza Teodora Radoičić, a former participant of the Parovi reality show and ex-girlfriend of one of the winners of this reality show, Nenad Marinković, was arrested in Vienna for heroin trafficking.

The starlet was sentenced to four years in prison, from where she advertised in letters, and in one, which she sent to the editorial office of Kurir, Teodora revealed that she spent half a year in four walls with drug addicts who are sick.

Now her friend, starlet Tamara Đurić, discovered that Teodora was released from prison, published a picture on her story showing how Teodora looks now. On that occasion, Radoičić showed Tamara expensive perfumes and high-heeled shoes.

This is what she looks like now:

Izvor: Instagram/tamarastar89/screenshot

After her arrest, Teodora defended herself by saying that she committed the crime for which she was convicted “out of love”.

“At the trial on December 17, I was unjustly sentenced to four years in prison because it is 300 grams of pure heroin, there are no four and a half kilograms. My role in all this was not leading as they say and I am not the head of the group. I came to this country for love, not to deal in drug trafficking,” Teodora wrote in the letter.

This is what she used to look like:

