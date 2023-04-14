Home World Teodora Radoičić released from prison | Fun
World

Teodora Radoičić released from prison | Fun

by admin
Teodora Radoičić released from prison | Fun

Three years ago, Teodora Radoičić was sentenced to prison for trafficking four and a half kilograms of heroin

Source: ATA Images, Antonio Ahel

Three years ago, Serbia was shocked by the news that Gastoza Teodora Radoičić, a former participant of the Parovi reality show and ex-girlfriend of one of the winners of this reality show, Nenad Marinković, was arrested in Vienna for heroin trafficking.

The starlet was sentenced to four years in prison, from where she advertised in letters, and in one, which she sent to the editorial office of Kurir, Teodora revealed that she spent half a year in four walls with drug addicts who are sick.

Now her friend, starlet Tamara Đurić, discovered that Teodora was released from prison, published a picture on her story showing how Teodora looks now. On that occasion, Radoičić showed Tamara expensive perfumes and high-heeled shoes.

This is what she looks like now:

Izvor: Instagram/tamarastar89/screenshot

After her arrest, Teodora defended herself by saying that she committed the crime for which she was convicted “out of love”.

“At the trial on December 17, I was unjustly sentenced to four years in prison because it is 300 grams of pure heroin, there are no four and a half kilograms. My role in all this was not leading as they say and I am not the head of the group. I came to this country for love, not to deal in drug trafficking,” Teodora wrote in the letter.

This is what she used to look like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to Irish Parliament,...

Logan Roj curses in our language | Fun

Italy in Bryant Park, a retrospective to celebrate...

Carmen Consoli and Elvis Costello, the odd couple...

North Korea, Kim’s proclamation: “With the new missile...

Erling Haaland revealed what his magic potion is...

Dear electricity and gas bills, new increases are...

Forza Italia will express the women’s quota

Mondo podcast Sixth personal about Crvena zvezda and...

Weather forecast Friday, April 14, 2023 | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy